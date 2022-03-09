Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 299.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 86.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.09) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.98.

Shares of MT stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

