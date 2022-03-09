Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $124.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.90 and its 200 day moving average is $124.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,385,467. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

