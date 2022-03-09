Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 52,975 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,975 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 1.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 29.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -22.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

