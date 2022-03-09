CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,774 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $26,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 625,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,681,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,127.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $156.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.77, a P/E/G ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total transaction of $1,477,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,238 shares of company stock worth $26,394,643. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

