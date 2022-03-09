Crown (NYSE:CCK) Sets New 12-Month High at $126.05

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.05 and last traded at $125.95, with a volume of 4598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.32.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,083 shares of company stock worth $981,685. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Crown by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in Crown by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

