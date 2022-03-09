CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Trimmed by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 2.1% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in CSX by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in CSX by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.82. 767,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,870,559. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

