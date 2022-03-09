Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 1,284 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 88.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 44.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter worth $3,067,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

