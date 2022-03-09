Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 5,034 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 874,941 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 733,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325,792 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 876.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 280,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $1,298,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFSC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

EFSC opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About Enterprise Financial Services (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.