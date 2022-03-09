Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 2,507 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GEM Realty Capital lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 98,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,784,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.51.

Safehold stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 3,240,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,378,057 shares of company stock valued at $200,749,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

