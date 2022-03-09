Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The RMR Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The RMR Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The RMR Group by 164.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.64. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

