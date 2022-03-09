Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 14,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Shares of QDEL opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.30. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of -0.10.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

