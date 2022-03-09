Culbertson A N & Co Inc Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Deere & Company by 11.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.66. The company had a trading volume of 44,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,722. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $405.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

