Culbertson A N & Co Inc Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,057 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after purchasing an additional 614,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,014,000 after purchasing an additional 566,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.42.

ZBH stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

