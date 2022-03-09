Culbertson A N & Co Inc Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 500,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $8.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.46. 316,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,725,619. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.14 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.