Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 1,466 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $5.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,468. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $213.65 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

