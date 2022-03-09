Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 4,900 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 69,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.