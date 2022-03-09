Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 861 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,589,000 after buying an additional 202,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,362,000 after purchasing an additional 179,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.51. 34,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,701. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.10 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

