Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

CTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 181,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 74,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,924,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 71,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Custom Truck One Source (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.