CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.17 Billion

Analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) to report $75.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.45 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $69.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $307.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.38 billion to $308.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $320.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $314.51 billion to $323.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,413,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,805,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.74. 254,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,201,916. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $71.13 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average of $95.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

