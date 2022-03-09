Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $17.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 154.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.