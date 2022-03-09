Daiwa Capital Markets Downgrades GAP (NYSE:GPS) to Underperform

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

GPS stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. GAP has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in GAP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in GAP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in GAP by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

