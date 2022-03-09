Dana F. Mcginnis Sells 1,000 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TPL stock opened at $1,285.42 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,126.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,219.25.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.87% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

