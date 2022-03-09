Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.60 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.
Dana stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,101. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. Dana has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
In other news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Dana Company Profile
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
