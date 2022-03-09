Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.60 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,101. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. Dana has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.