Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen Buys 43,850 Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen purchased 43,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £49,989 ($65,499.21).

Sirius Real Estate stock traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 120 ($1.57). The company had a trading volume of 3,880,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,443. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a one year low of GBX 88.70 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 145.30 ($1.90). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 142 ($1.86) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

