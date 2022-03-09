Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Issues Earnings Results

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,816. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 4,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1,074.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

