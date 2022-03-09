Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.63 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

DH opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.76.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.55.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

