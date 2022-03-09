Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.66) Per Share

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.66) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.85).

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

DNLI opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,029.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 49,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,741,000 after buying an additional 549,985 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,339,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,803 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $97,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 10,980 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $487,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,160 shares of company stock worth $2,794,897. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

