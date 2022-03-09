Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Shares Gap Down to $187.17

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $187.17, but opened at $178.53. Diageo shares last traded at $179.91, with a volume of 11,180 shares traded.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at $2,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

