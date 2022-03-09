Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.91. 7,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,282. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.48. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 78.38%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

