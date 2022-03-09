Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 31,156 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 866,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TPTX opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.09. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $117.08.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.