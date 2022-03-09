Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Civeo were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Civeo by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Civeo during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $328.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,784 shares of company stock worth $2,506,447. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

