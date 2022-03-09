Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stantec were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stantec by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

