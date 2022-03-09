Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 11,400 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 19.25.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Cronos Group Profile (Get Rating)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.