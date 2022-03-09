Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 364,032 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,032 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 414.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,200 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

