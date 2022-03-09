Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) PT Lowered to GBX 306

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.51) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 336 ($4.40).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 256.45 ($3.36) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 296.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 291.02. The company has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($4.25).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

