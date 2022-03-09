Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Up 13.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) shot up 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.96 and last traded at $106.96. 22,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,050,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.52.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $5,780,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $4,819,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,279,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $2,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

