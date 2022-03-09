DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.16

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.16 and traded as low as C$2.04. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 38,227 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.16. The stock has a market cap of C$174.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

