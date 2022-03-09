Diversified Trust Co Has $627,000 Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

