Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after purchasing an additional 489,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 306,596 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,710 shares of company stock worth $32,784,704 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

NYSE CHD opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $104.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

