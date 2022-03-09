Diversified Trust Co Purchases 775 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $196.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.43. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $126.04 and a one year high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.91%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $3,083,166. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

