Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,196 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 167,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

