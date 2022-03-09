Diversified Trust Co Sells 950 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,183 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ELF opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

