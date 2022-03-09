DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 5,922 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $116,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.