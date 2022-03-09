DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,762 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,018 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,279,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CBRE Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

