DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth $17,083,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.84. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

