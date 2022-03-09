DNB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,402 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CIB. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.20%.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

