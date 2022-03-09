DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 459.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,347. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 159.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

