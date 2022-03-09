DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. StockNews.com raised F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.65.

FFIV opened at $194.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $557,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,444. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

