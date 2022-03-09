DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $110.00 at UBS Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $91.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.59, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day moving average is $203.69. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $90.90 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
