DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $110.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DocuSign traded as low as $99.17 and last traded at $99.30, with a volume of 34578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.38.

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,044 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after purchasing an additional 636,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93.

About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.