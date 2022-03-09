DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $110.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DocuSign traded as low as $99.17 and last traded at $99.30, with a volume of 34578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.38.
DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.
In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93.
About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
